(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Christian Democrats are now bigger than the Center Party in the latest poll by Ipsos, as voter preferences change amid a struggle to form a viable government following September’s inconclusive election.

The Christian Democrats would get 8 percent of the votes if an election was held today, the poll, published in Dagens Nyheter, showed. That’s up 3 percentage points since the poll last month. Support for the Center Party, led by Annie Loof, at the same time declined to 7 percent from 10 percent.

Sweden still doesn’t have a government after election gains by the nationalist Sweden Democrats left neither of the political blocs with a majority.

While the Center is a member of the Moderate-led center-right Alliance coalition, it voted against Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson as new prime minister out of concern a cabinet led by him would have to rely on the Sweden Democrats for support. The Center then negotiated with the Social Democrats but rejected its leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister after those talks failed.

Here are the results of the Ipsos poll of 1,537 people on Dec. 5-16:

Moderates supported by 18 percent versus 18 percent in November

Center Party backed by 7 percent versus 10 percent; that’s the lowest level recorded in a DN/Ipsos poll since May 2016

Christian Democrats supported by 8 percent versus 5 percent

Liberals backed by 4 percent versus 5 percent

Social Democrats supported by 32 percent versus 28 percent; that’s the highest level recorded in a DN/Ipsos poll since January 2015

Left Party backed by 8 percent versus 8 percent

Greens supported by 4 percent versus 4 percent

Sweden Democrats backed by 18 percent versus 20 percent

Center-right Alliance supported by 37 percent versus 38 percent

Red-green bloc backed by 44 percent versus 41 percent

