Swedish overall confidence levels dropped for a fourth month in a row in August, providing more evidence that the domestic and global slowdown is starting to catch up with consumers and businesses in the Nordic region’s biggest economy.

The Economic Tendency Indicator fell to 94.9, from July’s revised reading of 96.4, the National Institute of Economic Research in Stockholm said Thursday. A survey of economists by Bloomberg had pointed to a median estimate of 96.

Key Insights

According to NIER, manufacturing confidence fell to 94.8 while consumer confidence fell to 94. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected readings of 96.5 and 96.8 respectively.

A growing number of economists are forecasting lower growth rates for the Swedish economy, with both SEB and Swedbank cutting their GDP forecasts this week.

Market Reaction

The krona fell as much as 0.24% on the news and was trading at 10.7976 per euro as of 9:10 a.m.

Know More

For more, see this table

