Apr 25, 2019
Swedish Confidence Levels ‘Surprise’ Despite Slowdown Signs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Swedish confidence levels among both manufacturers and consumers bounced back in April despite rising unemployment rates and growing signs of a slowdown in the Nordic region’s largest economy.
The Economic Tendency Indicator rose to 102.7 from March’s revised reading of 101.9, the National Institute of Economic Research in Stockholm said Thursday. A survey of economists by Bloomberg had pointed to a median estimate of 101.0.
Key Insights
- According to NIER, manufacturing confidence rose to 108.4 while consumer confidence rose to 95.8, remaining clearly below its historical average
- The confidence data coincides with the publication of the Riksbank’s latest rate decision later on Thursday
- The overall tendency indicator is based on monthly surveys of approximately 6,000 companies and 1,500 households. A reading above 100 indicates a stronger than normal economy, while values between 90 and 100 show a weaker than normal economy. It has been consistently above 100 since the middle of 2015.
What Economists Say
- Jesper Petersen at Danske Bank called Thursday’s estimates “surprising,” pointing to strong confidence in manufacturing and an “apparent disconnect vis-a-vis German data.”
Market Reaction
- The krona gained as much as 0.20 percent on the news and was trading at 10.5116 per euro at 09:10 a.m.
Know More
- For more, see this table
