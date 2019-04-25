(Bloomberg) -- Swedish confidence levels among both manufacturers and consumers bounced back in April despite rising unemployment rates and growing signs of a slowdown in the Nordic region’s largest economy.

The Economic Tendency Indicator rose to 102.7 from March’s revised reading of 101.9, the National Institute of Economic Research in Stockholm said Thursday. A survey of economists by Bloomberg had pointed to a median estimate of 101.0.

Key Insights

According to NIER, manufacturing confidence rose to 108.4 while consumer confidence rose to 95.8, remaining clearly below its historical average

The confidence data coincides with the publication of the Riksbank’s latest rate decision later on Thursday

The overall tendency indicator is based on monthly surveys of approximately 6,000 companies and 1,500 households. A reading above 100 indicates a stronger than normal economy, while values between 90 and 100 show a weaker than normal economy. It has been consistently above 100 since the middle of 2015.

What Economists Say

Jesper Petersen at Danske Bank called Thursday’s estimates “surprising,” pointing to strong confidence in manufacturing and an “apparent disconnect vis-a-vis German data.”

Market Reaction

The krona gained as much as 0.20 percent on the news and was trading at 10.5116 per euro at 09:10 a.m.

Know More

