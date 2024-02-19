(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s underlying inflation rate fell as expected in January, confirming a trend that has the Riksbank pondering when it should provide relief to the economy by lowering borrowing costs.

A closely followed measure that strips out energy costs and the effect of interest-rate changes rose 4.4% from a year ago, according to a release from Statistics Sweden published Monday. That was in line with the projections of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The Swedish central bank earlier this month said it may cut its benchmark rate in the first half of this year, after price increases slowed considerably in the final months of 2023. However, the timing of such easing remains uncertain, not least as Riksbank officials have warned that a weaker krona and geopolitical turbulence could boost prices.

Borrowing-cost relief can’t come soon enough for Swedish businesses and households, who often take loans at interest rates fixed on short terms, making them sensitive to central bank tightening.

An 18-month campaign to curb price increases by raising rates has weighed heavily on economic activity and Sweden is expected to post the lowest rate of growth in the European Union this year, according to forecasts from the European Commission published last week.

The Riksbank’s latest forecasts, from November, imply that its CPIF target measure for prices will fall below 2% by mid-year, and that underlying inflation will trend lower to end 2024 at 2.1%.

A more benign inflation development would also give more leeway to the Swedish government to assist households, after shunning stimulus for fear of fueling price increases.

In January, CPIF inflation accelerated to 3.3% on an annual basis, after a low outcome in December, when electricity prices were compared with a year-ago spike in power prices that pushed inflation to double digits.

Price increases in January were broad-based, with contributions from food, furnishings and household goods as well as recreation and culture. The cost of fuel dropped as the government lowered the legal requirement on how much greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by adding biofuel to gasoline and diesel.

