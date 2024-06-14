(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s core inflation rate unexpectedly increased as fans of Taylor Swift flooding the nation’s capital contributed to an increase in service prices.

A price measure that strips out energy costs and the effect of interest-rate changes rose 3% from a year earlier, according to data published by Statistics Sweden on Friday, marking the first time in more than a year that core inflation has accelerated. The outcome — mainly fed by a broad increase in service prices — was higher than the median estimate of 2.6% in a Bloomberg survey of analysts as well as the central bank’s 2.9% forecast.

Some of the uptick could be explained by an increase in accommodation prices as Swift attracted a total audience of some 180,000 to three concerts at Stockholm’s Friends Arena. Also in May, the Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in Malmo, attracted large numbers of visitors to the city in southern Sweden.

Analysts at Swedbank AB said the upside surprise could be explained by a rebound of air travel and package holiday prices, while prices in hotels and restaurants also rose more than the bank had expected.

“The latter was likely due to temporary effects from the Eurovision final and the Taylor Swift concerts, which may also have contributed to the 0.1 percentage point car rental upside surprise,” Carl Nilsson, Glenn Nielsen and Jesper Hansson said in a note.

Hotel prices rose by 11% from April, the biggest monthly increase since May 2019, and larger than May last year, when two Beyoncé shows in the capital attracted some 100,000 spectators.

The reading comes as subsiding price pressures have prompted the Swedish central bank to embark on a path toward monetary-policy easing. The Riksbank cut its benchmark rate to 3.75% from 4% in May and has said it expects to reduce borrowing costs twice more before year-end. The easing moves are set to provide much-needed fuel to a sluggish Swedish economy, which is widely seen as more sensitive to interest-rate changes than those of many peers, as most household mortgages have rates fixed on short terms.

The Riksbank is expected to keep rates unchanged at its next policy meeting later this month, and the May inflation setback may not materially change the central bank’s course of action in the second half of the year, as any effects of Taylor Swift and the Eurovision should be short-lived.

“If it was lifted by these events, the price pressure should reverse when we move into June, making the June numbers even more interesting than the May numbers from a policy perspective,” SEB AB’s Marcus Widen and Amanda Sundstrom said in a note. “Overall, we continue to play down the impact of special events.”

