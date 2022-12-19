(Bloomberg) --

Sweden’s Supreme Court has ruled against the extradition of a man Turkey has accused of being involved in a 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bulent Kenes, who was mentioned by Erdogan earlier this year as an example of a person that his country wants in exchange for ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership application, cannot be extradited as he risks persecution on political grounds, the Swedish court ruled on Monday. The court also said some of the crimes Kenes is accused of aren’t punishable by law in Sweden.

“It is clear that in this case, there are several obstacles to extradition,” Supreme Court judge Petter Ask said in a statement. “The requirement that activities should be punishable in both countries is not fulfilled regarding one of the alleged crimes. In addition, the suspicions relate to crimes of a political nature, and there is a risk of persecution.”

Erdogan has objected to Sweden and Finland joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since they put in bids in May, arguing that the Nordic countries need to do more to combat terrorism, including extraditing people who Turkey accuses of terrorist links.

At a joint press conference with Swedish premier Ulf Kristersson in November, the Turkish president specifically mentioned Kenes, who was granted political asylum in Sweden in 2016, as an example of a person that he would like to see returned to Turkey.

Kenes is a former editor-in-chief of the oppositional Today’s Zaman newspaper, which Turkey claims was tied to the Gulenist movement, believed to have orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt.

In interviews after the November press conference, he said the charges were fabricated. He said he may be viewed as a traitor by Erdogan as the newspaper became increasingly critical of Erdogan after initially supporting his democratic reforms.

“I am a critic and I am outspoken, but I’m just a journalist,” Kenes told Swedish daily Aftonbladet at the time. “It is ridiculous, stupid and absurd that Erdogan used my name in the negotiations about Sweden’s NATO membership.”

According to Sweden’s Supreme Court, Turkey alleged that Kenes was in contact with prominent Gulenists and that some of his social media posts indicated that he had prior knowledge of the coup attempt. He is also accused by Turkish authorities of membership in a terrorist organization.

