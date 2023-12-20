(Bloomberg) -- The number of new Swedish homes being built may have recovered somewhat from the lowest level in more than a decade, according to the latest data on housing construction.

A housing-start indicator from Byggfakta published Wednesday rose by 3.5%, marking the fourth straight month of positive signals from the data provider, which collates information from its database of construction projects. The indicator still remains near the lowest level since mid-2014.

Swedish housing prices have dropped since borrowing costs started rising last year, and many planned residential developments have become unfeasible as demand falls and construction costs rise. Data published Tuesday by state-owned lender SBAB showed that the number of new housing units sold remains at about a quarter of the levels recorded in 2020-2021, and that the average selling time has doubled since then.

Byggfakta’s indicator signals an annual pace of about 20,000 housing starts, which is less than a third of what Sweden’s National Board of Housing estimates is needed to avoid exacerbating the country’s current shortage of dwellings. While data suggests that construction has picked up somewhat since a low this summer, the gauge sends “somewhat ambiguous” signals, according to Tor Borg, head of analysis at Byggfakta.

“Outcomes from previous months have continued to be revised lower due to new information on downsized, postponed and canceled projects,” Borg said. “There is an obvious risk that there will be more revisions.”

