(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s defense minister said it will take as long as two years to reach desired capacity to furnish Ukraine with more ammunition and beef up its own military, after the Nordic nation became NATO’s newest member.

For a nation that’s been at peace for some 200 years and that drastically cut back military spending after the end of the Cold War, Russia’s aggression has upended the calculus.

Speaking in an interview, Pal Jonson outlined three goals: making sure that Ukraine prevails in the conflict with Russia, integrating Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and expanding the country’s military to an extent that hasn’t been done since the early days of the Cold War in the 1950s.

The plans include adding thousands of troops to an army that has been downsized from at its peak 37 brigades to two currently.

Sweden has already doubled military outlays since 2020, and plans to allocate 2.6% of gross domestic product on defense by 2030. In the short term, that still might not be enough to meet an adversary that is putting its economy on a war footing.

“Russia has been quicker on its feet than the euro-Atlantic community,” Jonson said in an interview at his office in Stockholm, urging Western allies to double down on procurements. “I expect us to be catching up but I think it will take a year or two until we see the full effect.”

The Nordic nation has provided Ukraine with tanks, combat vehicles, artillery systems, ammunition and other equipment that needs to be replaced. At the same time, it seeks to meet ambitions that include increasing the number of warships and submarines at the Swedish navy’s disposal, as well as significantly strengthening the capacity to fight off aerial attacks.

The war in Ukraine has illustrated the need for air defense as Russia has pummeled military assets as well as civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles.

Sweden has joined a German initiative to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv. Still, giving away one of Sweden’s only four batteries would make a significant dent in its own defense, Jonson said.

“There’s certainly things that we can do easier, quicker and with less impact on our own capabilities than the Patriot system,” Jonson said. “It’s a limited resource.”

Sweden hasn’t shared a border with Russia since it lost the eastern half of the kingdom — current-day Finland — to the czar’s forces in 1809. Even so, its membership in NATO is vital to the alliance’s defense in the Baltic Sea region. In a potential conflict with Russia, NATO troops and equipment reinforcing the front line states would traverse Swedish territory, its navy would be crucial to securing maritime transports and control over the island of Gotland would be essential for dominating the skies over the region.

“We came from an era where the perception was that we had very little money, but lots of time,” Jonson said. “Now we have significantly more money, but we have less time because we’re very concerned that Russia will reconstitute itself and pose a military threat to the whole alliance.”

In that vein, providing for Ukraine is an immediate task, with Sweden carrying added significance due to a defense industry that punches above its weight.

“There’s no other country of 10 million in the world that has the ability to design and construct fighter aircraft, submarines, artillery systems and infantry fighting vehicles,” Jonson said. “This is an advantage to us also in our endeavor to support Ukraine.”

That industry includes domestic arms producers such as Saab AB, as well as companies under foreign ownership such as BAE Systems Hagglunds AB, which makes the armored fighting vehicle CV-90, and Finnish-Norwegian artillery ammunition producer Nammo AS, which churns out the 155-millimeter caliber shells that Ukraine is in dire need of.

Jonson’s said that the government aims to triple production of artillery ammunition in the next few years, and that he will look at potential regulatory changes that may facilitate a ramp up of capacity.

“There is an increased awareness of the challenge and there’s an increased sense of urgency,” the defense minister said. “However, I expect the effect from scaling up to come more in 2025 and 2026.”

“This is a challenge that’s being felt across Europe right now, that we have a defense industrial base shaped for a peace-time situation,” Jonson said. “Now we’re exposed to a war of attrition, which is really a war of warehouses, and therefore we are ramping up production and making sure that we achieve quick growth.”

