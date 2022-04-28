(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy contracted in the first three months of the year as inflation started to gnaw away at consumers’ spending power and as Russia’s war against Ukraine dented sentiment.

First-quarter gross domestic product declined 0.4% from the previous three months, according to preliminary data from Statistics Sweden. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had on average expected an 0.5% decline.

Swedish consumers are currently seeing the largest price increases in more than three decades, which has prompted a shift in central bank policy. The Riksbank has abandoned its plans to keep the policy rate at zero until 2024, that had made it an outlier among the peers with world’s largest currencies, and is preparing to start raising borrowing costs in the near term.

Following a surprisingly strong recovery in 2021, a slowdown at the beginning of this year was expected, as a fresh wave of Covid infections, global supply-chain constraints and higher prices all dampened growth.

In March, GDP expanded by 1% from the previous month.

