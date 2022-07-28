(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Sweden’s economy grew more than expected in the three months through June, shrugging off record-high inflation and a looming global slowdown that look set to limit economic activity going forward.

Second-quarter gross domestic product expanded 1.4% from the previous three months, according to preliminary data from Statistics Sweden. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had on average expected 0.7% growth.

The data released Thursday shows an unexpectedly large rebound from a contraction at the beginning of the year. Still, the largest Nordic economy is facing an uncertain future with consumers at their gloomiest since the mid-1990s and key trading partners in the euro area teetering on the brink of a recession.

Forecasts for Sweden’s growth have recently seen repeated downgrades as global growth is faltering and domestic activity is hampered by high inflation and a housing-market slump. The European Commission earlier this month cut its 2022 growth forecast for the Swedish economy to 1.3%, its lowest across the 27-member bloc.

The Swedish central bank has responded to inflation at a three-decade high by accelerating the pace of interest-rate increases, and is set to continue hiking borrowing costs. The moves have already set off a reaction in the country’s housing market, with construction activity decreasing and prices dropping at the fastest pace since the financial crisis.

While the Swedish economy grew “somewhat” in June, the quarterly growth was mainly explained by a strong May showing, Mattias Kain Wyatt, an economist at Statistics Sweden said in a statement. The agency will publish an updated calculation of second-quarter GDP on Aug. 29.

