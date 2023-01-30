(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter as weaker purchasing power erodes consumer spending in the biggest Nordic economy.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.6% in the three months through December from the previous quarter, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, according to preliminary data from Statistics Sweden. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had on average expected an expansion of 0.2%.

Sweden’s economy has been projected to enter a recession this year as higher borrowing and living costs weigh on consumer spending. The country’s housing markets are in one of the worst routs globally, reducing demand for new homes and hurting the construction industry.

“Supposedly, it is a slew of negative factors hitting the consumers that are now taking its toll,” said Michael Grahn, chief economist at Danske Bank A/S, noting that no details are provided in the flash estimate release.

