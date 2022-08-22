(Bloomberg) -- Swedish kronor bonds tied to environmental, social and governance goals are helping keep the country’s waning issuance market afloat this year.

ESG’s share of new bond supply in Sweden doubled to 36% as volumes fell less than the broader market, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While sales of green and sustainability-linked kronor notes through July dropped by roughly a quarter, to $6.1 billion, bond issuance overall fell by two-thirds.

“The reason why the share of ESG-labeled debt in kronor is exceptionally high this year is in essence the persisting high interest from investors and issuers alike here,” said DNB Markets debt banker Anna Reuterskiold in an interview.

A driver of this year’s resilient sales figures has been green bond issuance from real estate companies, as well as issuers from the sovereign, supranational and agency sectors, according to Reuterskiold.

“In addition, we see sustainability bonds increasing their share with both new issuers such as VEF and returning issuers like Millicom bringing impressive volume,” she said.

By contrast, total supply in the kronor market slumped 62% in the first seven months of the year to $16.9 billion amid a dearth of deals over the summer as yields, and hence borrowing costs, remain elevated.

