(Bloomberg) -- Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom will step down after five years.

Wallstrom has informed Prime Minister Stefan Lofven that she wants to leave the government in the near future to spend more time with her family, the government said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Wallstrom was appointed foreign minister after Sweden’s general election in 2014. Before that, she had been a first vice-president of the European Commission, a member of parliament and a minister for social affairs. She also served as the UN Secretary-General’s first special representative on sexual violence in conflict. She made women’s rights the cornerstone of her agenda, launching what she claimed was the world’s first feminist foreign policy.

To contact the reporters on this story: Niklas Magnusson in Stockholm at nmagnusson1@bloomberg.net;Niclas Rolander in Stockholm at nrolander@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Rafaela Lindeberg

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.