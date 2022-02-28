(Bloomberg) --

Sweden’s economy grew less than initially reported in the final quarter of 2021, lowering pressure on the Riksbank to join its peers in removing monetary stimulus.

Gross domestic product grew 1.1% in the three months through December from the prior quarter, Statistics Sweden said on Monday. That compares with the January flash estimate of 1.4% and a revised 1.9% gain in the third quarter. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg also predicted 1.4% expansion.

The largest Nordic economy has been displaying signs of overheating, similarly to neighboring Denmark, after rebounding faster from the pandemic than most wealthy nations. This has prompted more calls from within the central bank and externally to withdraw stimulus ahead of the current plan, which entails keeping the size of its balance sheet unchanged this year and leaving the policy rate at zero until 2024.

Yet it’s unclear how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its worsening standoff with the West will impact economic growth and central banks’ tightening, with analysts expecting more near-term uncertainty, offsetting consumer optimism linked to reopening.

“The lifting of the restrictions may make consumers and companies more optimistic, but high inflation (especially electricity prices) and the Ukraine conflict will have the opposite effect,” Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s economist Anders Bergvall wrote in a research note. Record-high energy prices and restrictions in January “will subdue both household consumption and the export of services” in the first quarter, he said.

Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Damberg played down concerns the economy would take a hit from the turmoil in Russia.

“Even if Russia’s actions may have negative consequences for the Swedish economy, Sweden’s direct exposure to Russia is small,” he told reporters on Monday. “Swedish trade-exposure to Russia has decreased in recent years.”

The economic expansion in neighboring Denmark and Finland, similarly dented by the measures to stem the latest Covid-19 outbreak at the end of the year, also slowed in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months. Iceland’s economy expanded 2.2% in the quarter.

Denmark’s expansion of 4.1% last year-- the fastest since 1994 -- is unlikely to continue, Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank A/S, said in a note. While Denmark sends only about 1% of its exports to Russia, its companies will probably suffer from higher energy prices and raw material shortages, he said.

