Swedish Government Clinches Deal That Paves the Way for New PM

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Center Party won’t seek to block Magdalena Andersson as the successor to current prime minister Stefan Lofven after it secured key concessions from the government.

The breakthrough came following a deal with the Social Democrat-led administration concerning reforms related to forestry and shoreline protection, party leader Annie Loof told state broadcaster Swedish Radio.

Loof said that the ruling government has honored a previous agreement and her party will therefore accept finance minister Andersson as the leader of a new administration.

The outgoing prime minister, Lofven, will tender his resignation in a meeting with the speaker of the parliament at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an emailed statement from the parliament. He will head a caretaker government while the speaker prepares a proposal for a new premier.

Andersson must still secure acceptance by the Left Party, as she needs to avoid a majority of MPs voting against her to take the mantle of prime minister.

