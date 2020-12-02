(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s main ruling party, the Social Democrats, saw a significant decline in support in a fresh poll, adding to signs that voters are worried about the nation’s Covid strategy.

Backing for the party of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven fell by more than 4 percentage points to 29.4%, according to a bi-annual poll published by Statistics Sweden on Wednesday. It follows a November survey that showed 82% of Swedes are worried about whether their health-care system can cope with the pandemic.

The polls suggest that Swedes are losing faith in their country’s handling of the pandemic. The nation has tended to avoid blanket restrictions on movement, which has coincided with a much higher Covid mortality rate than elsewhere in the Nordic region.

Lofven was last month forced to change tack amid signs that Sweden now faces a dangerous winter with the pandemic. New measures include a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people.

Meanwhile, support for Sweden’s main opposition parties is picking up. The Moderates saw an increase of 2 percentage points to 22.1%, while the nationalist Sweden Democrats saw their backing grow slightly to 17.6%, making them Sweden’s third-biggest party.

If an election were held today, Lofven’s current coalition would get 44.2% support, compared with 45.1% for the opposition, the poll showed.

