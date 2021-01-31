(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish Green Party has elected Marta Stenevi as its new co-leader after a special congress on Sunday.

One of her main tasks will be to attract more voters before the 2022 Swedish election, with recent polls indicating the party at risk of slipping below the 4% threshold for representation in the parliament. In a survey published by Swedish national radio on Saturday, just 3.8% of respondents said they would vote for the Greens.

“It is not enough” Marta Stenevi said in speech after the vote was presented. “We cannot change the world at the pace that is needed unless we can get more supporters”

Stenevi has been the party secretary since May 2019 and was the preferred choice of the nomination committee. She has a background as a municipal politician in her native Malmo city. Beefore becoming a politician she worked more than 10 years in the publishing industry.

