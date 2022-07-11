(Bloomberg) -- Swedes are now gloomier about the housing market outlook in the largest Nordic economy than they have been since the financial crisis, according to a key indicator of home prices.

Sweden’s SEB Housing Price indicator fell by 11 points to minus 27 from minus 16 a month earlier, hitting the lowest level since autumn 2008 and close to the pandemic-depressed levels of spring 2020.

The fall in house price expectations reflects wider turbulence in the Swedish housing market that has been compounded by the central bank doubling its pace of interest-rate hikes to bring inflation under control. Large household indebtedness and decades of price increases have fueled fears of a bubble waiting to pop.

“The decline in the indicator is not surprising given rising mortgage rates, high inflation and weak consumer confidence,” SEB said in a statement.

The indicator is based on a survey of about 1,000 households on their housing-price expectations June 28 - July 5, with more than half of respondents expecting prices to fall versus 47% in the prior month.

