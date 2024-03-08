(Bloomberg) -- Swedish housing prices rose slightly last month, as expectations of lower borrowing costs underpin hopes of a market recovery after rising interest rates and weaker purchasing power triggered one of the biggest slides in Europe.

Apartment prices rose by 0.4% in February from the prior month, while the average price of detached houses increased by 0.5%, according to data published Friday by Svensk Maklarstatistik, which is owned by the Association of Swedish Real Estate Agents.

“An increasing number of sales being closed is a promising sign that the market is thawing after a long freeze,” the association’s chief executive, Oskar Oholm, said in a statement. “It remains to be seen whether this trend holds, but in January and February, the number of transactions was comparable to the same period of 2019.”

Sweden’s home prices were up less than 4% from 2015 levels in the third quarter, the latest data available from the Eurostat agency — among the five weakest markets in the European Union. That compares with a 27% gain at the peak two years ago.

The stabilization comes as inflation has moderated, paving the way for the Swedish central bank to lower its benchmark rate. Most economists currently expect a first easing move in May or June.

Still, households remain under pressure as the Riksbank has taken the benchmark rate to 4% from zero since April 2022. A report published by the Swedish financial watchdog this week showed that the average monthly mortgage costs for new borrowers have more than tripled since 2021, reaching 18% of their incomes in 2023.

