Swedish Home Prices Fall Again in October, Down 14% From Peak

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish home prices extended their decline in October as the central bank’s rate increases pressured home owners with variable-rate mortgages.

The latest data adds to the gloom around what has been one of the world’s worst property routs amid surging inflation and a jump in interest rates to 4%. Swedish home values had largely stabilized this year following a decline in 2022.

Data from state-owned lender SBAB showed that home prices declined by 1.1% in October, taking the overall decline to almost 14% since hitting a peak in the spring of 2022. Adjusted for seasonal variations, prices rose 0.3% last month.

SBAB’s data, derived from its property listing site Booli, also showed that apartment prices in Sweden fell by 1.8%, with the biggest declines seen in the more populated areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Southern Sweden.

“We know that many apartment cooperatives will have to raise their monthly fees a lot in the future, suggesting we should be prepared for continued falling apartment prices going forward,” said Robert Boije, Chief Economist at SBAB.

