(Bloomberg) -- Housing prices in Sweden broke their declining trend as buyers returned to the market in January, according to data from state-owned lender SBAB.

Statistics from the bank’s property listings site Booli on Friday showed home prices rose 3% in the first month of the year from December. While the reading may indicate a stabilization following recent drops, SBAB Chief Economist Robert Boije said the data should be viewed with caution.

“Prices usually jump in January,” he said in a statement. “This year, a pent-up need to change homes after a long period of low turnover may also have played a part.”

A tightening campaign launched almost two years ago by the Riksbank has weighed heavily on the Swedish housing market, and prices in January were 13% lower than at the peak in April 2022. Still, the central bank’s pivot toward easing moves this week may spur optimism about a recovery, and a plunge in housing construction that will limit new supply and worsen shortages should also support prices ahead.

Read More: Swedish Housing Construction Weakens Again After Stabilization

“When the uncertainty about rates subsides and interest rate cuts begin, at the same time that households start sensing their improved purchasing power as inflation continues to trend downward, the housing market is expected to heat up,” Swedbank AB’s analyst Maria Wallin Fredholm said in a note on Friday. “In 2025, housing prices are projected to increase by 5%.”

According to SBAB’s data, the seasonally adjusted price trend was unchanged in January, and current market conditions remain far from optimal, Boije said.

“Supply is much larger than usual, the time it takes to complete transactions remains long, and the number of bidders is significantly lower than usual,” he said. “Those factors don’t speak in favor of any significant rise in housing prices going forward, though you can never be sure.”

(Adds details, analyst comments from fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.