(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Swedish businesses’ pricing plans rose slightly as hotels and other service providers indicated that they plan to increase prices just as interest rates in the biggest Nordic economy are poised to start falling.

The overall business sector’s expectations for selling prices rose two units to 16 in March, according to a report published Wednesday by Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research. The move higher was mainly due to an increase in the index that shows service providers’ view on prices, which increased to 20 from 12.

The survey comes as the Riksbank has said companies’ pricing behavior is one of the factors that could thwart its plans to lower borrowing costs, as the central bank won’t want to see companies continue jacking up prices even as input cost pressures are easing.

“This still suggests progress on service sector disinflation, but at a slower pace than indicated by the soft February outcome,” Swedbank analysts Carl Nilsson and Glenn Nielsen said in a note. “Hotels and restaurants hint at more price increases to come, along with travel agencies.”

Retailers plans, meanwhile, remained close to the historical average, and an indicator for non-durable goods fell below zero for the first time since September 2011, suggesting that food prices may decline in the near term.

When governor Erik Thedeen and his deputies meet on Tuesday, they will draft a plan on how to make monetary policy less restrictive by lowering the benchmark rate from 4%. While the bank has indicated that a cut is possible before the end of June, the decision that will be announced Wednesday will provide the first quantitative guidance on when it expects to make easing moves.

Current market pricing as well as economists’ forecasts indicate that a first cut could come in May or June, following an 18-month tightening campaign that has weighed heavily on indebted households, which typically have mortgage rates fixed on short terms.

