(Bloomberg) -- A jump in Swedish inflation last month is increasing the pressure on the Riksbank to move faster in reversing a stance that has sought to extend stimulus for longer than other rich nations.

The central bank’s target measure, CPIF, rose to 6.1% on an annual basis in March, according to data released by Statistics Sweden on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected underlying prices to rise by 5.6%.

The Swedish krona rose to a three-day high of 10.2784 per euro after the release of the inflation data.

The Riksbank has paved the way for a radical shift later in April as its wait-and-see approach to inflation has evaporated in the face of the fallout from the war in Ukraine and an accelerating surge in prices.

As late as the beginning of March, two weeks after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves saw no need to change plans to keep the benchmark rate at zero until the second half of 2024. That plan, and the inflation forecasts it was based on, are now obsolete, by the Riksbank’s own admission.

After a series of hawkish comments by executive board members of the bank, economists now expect borrowing costs to be raised this year, and some have even penciled in a first hike at the meeting later this month.

The data released Thursday showed that energy-price inflation continues to filter through to broader price increases. A measure that strips out fuel and electricity rose by 4.1% on an annual basis, which was more than the 3.7% expected by economists.

Unusual Guidance

The Riksbank rarely gives new signals about monetary policy between meetings, but after inflation was much higher in February than the central bank had predicted, a majority of its board members have come out to say that a change is underway.

Here are some of the key comments from the rate-setters in the last month:

