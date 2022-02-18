(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s core inflation rate exceeded forecasts last month, casting doubt over the Riksbank’s plans to keep its policy rate unchanged at zero until 2024.

The central bank’s target measure, CPIF, as expected fell to 3.9% in January on the back of easing electricity prices, according to data released by Statistics Sweden on Friday. At the same time, the measure that excludes energy increased to 2.5%, which was significantly more than the 1.9% Riksbank had expected.

The data highlights that a surge in energy prices is starting to affect a broader range of goods and services, against the view by the majority of policy makers that inflation will slow from a 28-year-high hit in December.

The krona strengthened 0.3% against the euro after the release, trading at 10.559 versus the euro as of 8:16 a.m. in Stockholm.

The surprise jump in underlying inflation “should have a material impact on the Riksbank’s April meeting,” Handelsbanken’s chief strategist Claes Mahlen said.

The Riksbank has kept its policy rate at zero throughout the pandemic and expects to keep it there for at least two more years, which places it among the most dovish central banks in the world’s developed economies. As recent record levels of inflation has been mainly driven by energy prices, rate-setters have stressed the importance of the underlying gauge of inflation, which until now has remained below the Riksbank’s 2% target.

