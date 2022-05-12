(Bloomberg) -- Swedish inflation surged more than expected in April, increasing pressure on the central bank, which started hiking rates last month in a momentous policy shift.

The central bank’s target measure, CPIF, accelerated to 6.4% on an annual basis in April, the highest level since 1991, according to data released by Statistics Sweden on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected prices to rise by 6.2%.

The Riksbank, which has thrown out its zero-rate policy and embarked on a series of rate hikes, had expected price increases of 5.9%. In conjunction with its April 27 decision, the bank said it expects to increase borrowing costs two or three more times this year, but the higher-than-expected inflation increases uncertainty about whether that will be enough.

The Riksbank’s radical shift in April came after a series of inflation readings showed that prices increased the most in three decades, rendering the central bank’s wait-and-see approach obsolete. In particular, recent data has showed that inflation is no longer confined to energy prices, but is filtering through to a broader range of goods and services.

Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday there will be a “super focus” on April inflation data, adding there are “no technical limitations” to a potential 50 basis point-hike but that “it’s not something we see in front of us at the moment.”

In April, a measure that strips out fuel and electricity rose by 4.5% on an annual basis, which was in line with what economists had expected but slightly higher than the Riksbank’s forecast.

The Riksbank’s tightening is likely to slow down growth as heavily indebted households face increased interest-rate costs. Combined with the surge in prices, that has already led consumer confidence to drop to levels last seen at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an economic forecast published Wednesday, economists at Nordea Bank said challenges for households are about to increase, while a forecast drop in housing prices could also make consumers less willing to spend.

