(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s core inflation hit the lowest level since May last year, reinforcing a brighter view on price increases after the country’s central bank halted an 18-month campaign of interest-rate hikes last month.

Prices excluding energy and interest-rate changes rose by 5.4% from a year earlier, a release from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday. That was clearly lower than the 5.9% expected by both the Riksbank and economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The slowdown in underlying inflation has continued for nine months straight, confirming a trend that could bring price increases close to the Riksbank’s 2% target next year. That raises the possibility of earlier interest-rate cuts and helps an economy that is buckling under the pressure of higher costs.

“Single monthly readings should not be overinterpreted,” Swedbank AB’s analysts Carl Nilsson and Glenn Nielsen said in a note. “However, if this is the start of a more pronounced downturn in inflation, in combination from dovish signals from other central banks, we feel more comfortable with our forecast of a first Riksbank cut in June, but now feel that the risk of an even earlier cut is on the table.”

As the Riksbank hiked its benchmark rate at eight consecutive meetings, consumers have cut back spending, investment in new housing has plunged and unemployment is rising. At the same time, the Swedish government has shirked from stimulus measures that could fuel further price increases, and Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson has said she won’t loosen purse strings until she is certain that inflation is normalizing.

“Inflation is at the root of a lot of the economic problems that we’re seeing right now,” Svantesson said in an interview Wednesday, before the latest reading was published. “There are positive signs now and it is pleasing that the peak is behind us. But we are not done, in my view.”

The central bank was swayed to keep its benchmark rate on hold last month by relief over a slowdown of price increases that made even Per Jansson, previously seen as the most hawkish board member, change his view on inflation “considerably.”

Even as the rate-setters led by governor Erik Thedeen have warned that they may still resume hikes if things don’t develop according to their plans, most economists believe that borrowing costs won’t go beyond the current 4%.

In November, the CPIF inflation rate that the Riksbank focuses on fell to 3.6% from 4.2% in the previous month, which was also lower than economists expected. The central bank expects CPIF to hit its 2% target in the middle of next year.

