(Bloomberg) -- Serial acquirer Storskogen Group AB plans to raise at least 6 billion kronor ($700 million) in an initial public offering to provide funds for further deals, adding to Sweden’s busiest year for stock-market listings in two decades.

Existing holders also plan to offer stock in the IPO, the investment company said in a statement. A group of pension and investment funds have agreed to buy 7.25 billion kronor of shares at a price that values Storskogen at 56.4 billion kronor before the fresh capital is added from the IPO.

Sweden is one of Europe’s best-performing stock markets this year, and companies have been rushing to list. So far, 85 companies have gone public in the country, raising $6.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In the past 24 hours, caller-identification service Truecaller announced plans to list in an offering that could value the company at $3 billion, while vehicle-glass company Cary Group Holding AB began marketing as much as 5.3 billion kronor of stock.

Read More: Swedish IPO Frenzy Propels Stock Market Into Europe’s Big League

Storskogen, founded in 2012, buys and operates small- and mid-sized industrial and services companies. In the first half of this year, it bought 43 businesses, taking its count of portfolio companies to more than 200.

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kaplan plans to buy as much as 150 million kronor of stock in the offering, according to the statement. Last quarter, Storskogen generated adjusted operating profit of 383 million kronor on sales of 3.8 billion kronor.

Cornerstone investors including AMF and Swedbank Robur Fonder have committed to buy shares for 38.5 kronor apiece.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the planned offering, which is scheduled for the fourth quarter.

Read More: Swedish Serial Acquirers Take Aim at Mom-And-Pop Firms in Europe

(Adds market context throughout.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.