(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s krona plunged more than 1 percent against the euro as the Riksbank extended its bond-purchase program and signaled interest rates will stay negative for longer than previously indicated.

The krona was the worst performer among Group-of-10 currencies as Swedish policy makers pushed back prospects for an increase in borrowing costs, saying a hike was now expected “towards the end of the year or at the beginning of next year.” The Riksbank is the latest central bank, after the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, to backtrack on policy-tightening plans amid heightened global economic pessimism.

“Today’s announcement clearly shows the Riksbank is becoming more concerned about growth conditions outside of Sweden,” said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole SA. “This is more dovish than we anticipated, slightly more dovish than what market expected and in the big scheme of things, a rebound towards 10.60 makes sense,” he said, referring to the euro-krona exchange rate.

The krona tumbled as much as 1.3 percent to 10.6651 per euro, the biggest intraday decline since Feb. 19.

The Riksbank also announced it will purchase government bonds for a nominal value of 45 billion kronor ($4.7 billion) from July this year through to December 2020.

--With assistance from Anooja Debnath.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma, Scott Hamilton

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.