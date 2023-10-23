(Bloomberg) -- Swedish landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB expects to get a cash injection of at least $620 million from selling a chunk of its Dutch portfolio as it races to avert a credit rating downgrade.

The residential property rental company, one of the largest in Europe, owns about 13,500 homes in the Netherlands at a total book value of 28.71 billion kronor ($2.6 billion). The firm now plans to sell about 20% of this holding, or about 2,500 units, over the next two years, according to Michiel Vrijman, who runs the Dutch operations.

The sale forms part of a wider plan by Heimstaden Bostad to offload assets in the face of rating pressure from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings. While the company is currently rated two steps above junk, at BBB, both agencies have signaled a downgrade could materialize if the landlord doesn’t get its debt levels under control.

Heimstaden Bostad expects prices on average to be at a premium of more than 20% over book value, “which will optimize capital allocation in the current macro-economic environment,” Vrijman said in an email. As a result, the company could secure at least $620 million through the upcoming sales, according to Bloomberg calculations.

With bond market financing proving too expensive, Heimstaden Bostad is looking to shore up its balance sheet by raising bank financing or divesting properties. Earlier this month, the company told Bloomberg News it planned to sell 25,000 housing units over the next eight years in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The landlord is looking to raise those funds by selling one apartment at a time, rather than large disposals, according to the Dutch chief. “Selling individual homes to the private market is today more appealing, because unit prices are higher, and demand remains stable due to housing shortages in most markets,” Vrijman said.

Heimstaden Bostad has also said it’s weighing a capital injection from its owners to ensure adherence with the thresholds for its credit rating. Any such move could be sensitive for one of its largest shareholders, Swedish pension fund Alecta AB, which earlier this year lost $2 billion from bad bets on US lenders.

Jesse Norcross, a credit sector strategist at ING Research, pointed to more stringent regulatory environment for landlords in the Netherlands as a driver for the sale. Dutch “valuations have also held up better than in other geographies,” he said in an interview.

Factors such as the looming rent price regulation and fluctuating policies regarding annual rent increases have made the Dutch political situation “more unpredictable” than in other countries, Vrijman said. “In the past year and a half, the government has quintupled the property transfer tax for investors,” he added.

Vrijman said he expects the company to remain in the Netherlands, seeing value in the extent of housing shortages and imbalanced built-to-rent supply.

