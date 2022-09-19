(Bloomberg) -- A widely anticipated jump in borrowing costs for the Swedish real-estate sector has become a reality for NP3 Fastigheter AB, one of the country’s biggest listed property companies.

On Friday, the landlord sold a tranche of green bonds with a coupon paying investors 650 basis points over the benchmark interest rate. That was nearly twice as high as the coupon on its previous issuance of green bonds, sold in May 2021.

Borrowers from the country’s real-estate industry, which typically accounts for about half of all company bond sales in Sweden, have faced increasing investor angst this year amid falling property valuations and aggressive rate hikes from central banks.

“In a simplified scenario where property prices decline by 15% across segments, we believe that some companies would need to raise additional equity financing in order to defend their investment-grade status,” Danske Bank analyst Louis Landeman said in a note last month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.