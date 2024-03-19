(Bloomberg) -- SBB, the landlord at the center of Sweden’s property crisis, saw its credit rating cut two notches by Fitch Ratings and may face another cut to “selective default” by S&P Global Ratings.

Fitch downgraded the senior unsecured debt rating of Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, as it is otherwise known, to CCC+ from B due to increased property disposals and tight liquidity, the credit evaluator said in a statement on Tuesday. S&P placed the company on watch for a possible downgrade to selective default, according to a separate statement.

SBB is struggling to refinance billions of dollars of bond debt taken on in the cheap-money era. The company is navigating debt maturities of nearly 19 billion kronor ($1.8 billion) this year and next.

“This senior unsecured rating downgrade reflects SBB’s shrinking unencumbered investment property pool, signifying lower recoveries available to unsecured debtholders,” said Fitch, which kept its ratings watch at negative.

Bondholders in SBB, the landlord at the center of Sweden’s property crisis, are likely to get less than previously expected in the event of a liquidation of the company, Fitch said. It now estimates owners of senior unsecured debt of SBB would only be able to recover 32% of their money, following the earlier announced transaction with Castlelake and yesterday’s tender offer. An earlier estimate was for 47%.

S&P said that depending on the outcome of a voluntary tender offer of up to 250 million euros ($272 million) across all of SBB’s euro-denominated hybrid and senior unsecured bonds maturing over 2025-2040, it “may view certain tranche repurchases as distressed in nature and therefore tantamount to a default.”

“The CreditWatch negative placement indicates that we could lower the rating on SBB to ‘SD’ (selective default) if debt tranches are repurchased at values we consider fall short of the original promise and if we consider this repurchase distressed in nature,” S&P said. It expects to resolve the creditwatch once the company has announced the outcome of the tender offer, it added.

