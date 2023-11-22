(Bloomberg) -- Struggling Swedish landlord SBB has received yet another credit rating downgrade in a move that will exacerbate the company’s challenge of refinancing about $1.3 billion of bond debt between now and 2025.

Fitch Ratings lowered its long-term default rating on Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as the company is officially known — one step to CCC+, which matches the assessment from July by S&P Global Ratings.

The Stockholm-based landlord has been the poster child of a property crisis in Sweden ever since surging interest rates upended a business model that relied on bond market financing in the cheap-money era. Investors — together with rating companies — have become increasingly alarmed about the health of the sector and many landlords have resorted to asset sales or equity injections to shore up their balance sheets.

Fitch said that SBB has “insufficient existing liquidity” to reduce refinancing risk after the end of the third quarter next year, and also cited unfavorable real estate and capital market conditions. The rating company also said SBB remains on rating watch negative, suggesting a risk of an imminent downgrade.

Fitch plans to resolve the rating watch pending more information on SBB’s liquidity situation including the results of a €600 million ($654 million) bond buyback plan that is scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m. Stockholm time today.

The Stockholm-based company is using the proceeds from a recent deal with Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to purchase its own bonds at what will be heavily discounted market prices.

The decision to buy back hybrid securities as well as some of the language in the tender offer documentation has drawn criticism from Fir Tree Partners — the same US hedge fund that has claimed SBB is in breach of a key debt term, and S&P has said the move may be tantamount to a default.

