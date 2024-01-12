(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s embattled landlords are returning to the bond market in numbers not seen for 18 months, buoyed by investor demand and the prospect of falling interest rates.

A total of 10 property firms sold 5.2 billion Swedish kronor ($505 million) worth of bonds this week, the busiest five-day period of issuance since May 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We’re recommending our clients to test the market if they have the ability to issue bonds because there are a number of investors with capital,” Charlotte Wilson, head of debt capital markets at Svenska Handelsbanken AB, said by phone. Her bank arranged deals for landlords including Castellum AB, Willhem AB and Hufvudstaden AB in the opening weeks of 2024.

A thawing in the bond market will be cheered by Sweden’s cash-strapped property companies, which need to refinance or repay about $12 billion of bonds and hybrid debt this year. Wilson points to changes in the interest-rate cycle and confirmation of ratings during annual reviews as being conducive to issuance.

“Money managers often have a lot of new money at the start of a new year,” she added.

The high level of sales in Sweden’s domestic currency chime with record supply volumes on the euro market in recent days, where borrowers of all stripes are rushing to take advantage of the supportive market conditions and strong investor demand.

Handelsbanken’s Wilson says the pickup in activity in Sweden bodes well for the rest of the year. “The fact that real estate companies are gradually facing lower credit spreads and interest rates means that bonds are again becoming more interesting as a source of funding for them,” she said.

