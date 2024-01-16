(Bloomberg) -- Swedish retail bank Resurs Holding AB plunged to a record low after posting a surprise fourth-quarter loss on souring consumer loans in its home market and neighboring Finland.

The lender’s preliminary report, which came about a week ahead of earnings by the major Nordic banks, pointed to an operating loss of 335 million kronor ($32 million) in the final three months of 2023, according to a statement. Analysts had penciled in an operating profit of 175 million kronor.

Helsingborg-based Resurs said organic credit losses in the quarter totaled 417 million kronor “due to an increase in customers in payment delays and higher default volumes.” The board also announced plans to scrap the half-year dividend at the next annual general meeting.

The bank, which offers payment solutions, unsecured consumer loans and insurance products, is grappling with tough lending conditions in the Nordic region where consumers continue to struggle under the weight of high mortgage rates, rising unemployment and upward pressure on prices.

The shares fell as much as 33% in Stockholm on Tuesday, reaching their lowest level on record at a price of 15.8 kronor. The bank listed on Sweden’s stock market in 2016 at 55 kronor per share.

