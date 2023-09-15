(Bloomberg) -- Expectations for long-term inflation rates in Sweden were unchanged in the latest Prospera survey amid a slowing of price increases in the Nordic economy.

The closely-watched reading of price expectations showed that labor market parties, purchasing managers and money market players see annual price increases with a fixed interest rate, the Riksbank’s target measure, at 2.1% five years from now. That’s the same as in June, the last time the wider group was surveyed. Prospera also publishes monthly surveys that only target money market players.

The latest Swedish inflation data, published on Thursday, showed that price increases eased more than expected in August. The Riksbank is still widely expected to increase its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 4% next week, as inflation remains far above its 2% target and a weak krona makes imported goods more expensive.

Read More: Sweden Inflation Eases More Than Expected as Rates Near Peak

The survey, which is commissioned by the Riksbank, also showed:

CPIF is seen at 3.6% in year 1 versus 4.0% in June

CPIF is seen at 2.6% in year 2, from 2.5% in June

Annual wage increases are now seen at 3.8% in one year versus 3.9% in June

Interviewees see the Riksbank’s policy rate at 4% in 3 months, 3.5% in 12 months, 2.6% in 24 months, and 2.5% in 60 months

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.