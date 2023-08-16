(Bloomberg) -- Swedish inflation expectations stayed put in the latest Prospera survey, as investors believe the country’s central bank will ultimately succeed in bringing stubborn price increases under control.

The reading showed that money market players expect annual inflation according to the Riksbank’s target measure, CPIF, to be at 2.2% five years from now, unchanged from the July survey, according to a statement on Wednesday. In one year, respondents expect CPIF at 2.9%, down from 3.2%.

A reading of July inflation published Tuesday showed that prices on services continued to rise at a rapid clip, which could force central bank officials to raise interest rates more than they currently plan to. The bank raised its benchmark rate to 3.75% in June, and said it expects at least one more hike this year, as a weak krona also makes it harder to curb inflation.

The survey, which is commissioned by the Riksbank, also showed:

CPIF is seen at 2.3% in year 2, unchanged from July.

Interviewees see the Riksbank’s policy rate at 4.0% in three months, 3.5% in 12 months, 2.8% in 24 months, and 2.4% in 60 months.

