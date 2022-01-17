(Bloomberg) -- Swedish robot developer Furhat Robotics has bought Colorado-based Misty Robotics for an undisclosed sum to establish a base of operations in the U.S.

Furhat Robotics says it will continue to support the Misty Robotics brand, including a partial integration of ‘Furhat’ and ‘Misty’ features to enhance future social robots, according to a statement on Monday.

Founded in Stockholm in 2014, Furhat Robotics has developed a robot with human-like expressions capable of conversing with people autonomously using AI technology. Furhat recently teamed up with a recruitment firm in Sweden to offer candidates job interviews performed by a robot that are free from unconscious biases.

“We know that in the next few years the robotics market will be worth billions, and service robots reflecting the best of human behavior will be at the center of it,” said Furhat chief executive and co-founder, Samer Al Moubayed.

The Swedish robotics company is backed by venture capital funds Balderton, LocalGlobe and Qualgro.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.