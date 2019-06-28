Swedish May Retail Sales Decline Twice as Much as Estimated

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish retail sales plummeted in May, suggesting consumers are feeling the pinch from the slowdown in the largest Nordic economy.

Retail sales fell 0.5% on an annual basis, down from a revised 3.7% in April, and were down 2.0% on the month, Statistics Sweden said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had pointed to a monthly drop of 1.0% and an annual rise of 2.3%.

Key Insights

Friday’s data follows an Easter-related jump in sales and comes amid a significant drop in confidence levels and a worrying uptick in unemployment.

Sluggish demand among households is one of many concerns for the Riksbank’s governing board as it gathers for its July meeting on Tuesday. Many economists are seeing a high probability that the Riksbank will have to lower its repo rate forecast at the meeting.

What Economists Say

Marcus Widen at SEB said the data was much weaker than expected, adding that “this number might raise some further concerns about consumption. While it corresponds to a dampened consumer confidence to some extent, we don’t see the reason why Swedish households should be this pessimistic.”

Market Reaction

The currency fell 0.1% to 10.557 per euro as of 9:37 a.m.

Get More

For more details, see this table

To contact the reporter on this story: Rafaela Lindeberg in Stockholm at rlindeberg@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.