Jun 28, 2019
Swedish May Retail Sales Decline Twice as Much as Estimated
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Swedish retail sales plummeted in May, suggesting consumers are feeling the pinch from the slowdown in the largest Nordic economy.
Retail sales fell 0.5% on an annual basis, down from a revised 3.7% in April, and were down 2.0% on the month, Statistics Sweden said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had pointed to a monthly drop of 1.0% and an annual rise of 2.3%.
Key Insights
- Friday’s data follows an Easter-related jump in sales and comes amid a significant drop in confidence levels and a worrying uptick in unemployment.
- Sluggish demand among households is one of many concerns for the Riksbank’s governing board as it gathers for its July meeting on Tuesday. Many economists are seeing a high probability that the Riksbank will have to lower its repo rate forecast at the meeting.
What Economists Say
- Marcus Widen at SEB said the data was much weaker than expected, adding that “this number might raise some further concerns about consumption. While it corresponds to a dampened consumer confidence to some extent, we don’t see the reason why Swedish households should be this pessimistic.”
Market Reaction
- The currency fell 0.1% to 10.557 per euro as of 9:37 a.m.
Get More
- For more details, see this table
To contact the reporter on this story: Rafaela Lindeberg in Stockholm at rlindeberg@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.