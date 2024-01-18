(Bloomberg) -- Swedish private equity group EQT AB says it’s planning to exit a number of its portfolio companies despite continued market uncertainties.

“We are focused on continuing to deliver top-quartile cash distributions in key funds in realization mode,” Chief Executive Officer Christian Sinding said in the firm’s full-year earnings report on Thursday.

EQT’s CEO said exit volumes fell 45% to €6 billion ($6.5 billion) in 2023 amid tough market conditions that also hampered fundraising efforts, particularly in some of its newer strategies. Fundraising for its flagship EQT Infrastructure VI will continue well into 2024, according to Sinding.

Shares in the private equity firm fell as much as 4.2% in early Stockholm trading on Thursday. The stock has gained 280% since listing in September 2019 at 67 Swedish kronor ($6.4) a share.

A rapid pace of interest-rate increases by global central banks over the past year tightened financing conditions, hampering deals and initial public offerings, and pushed investors to focus on profitability over growth, as well as to seek higher returns.

The CEO and managing partner also said the group is “well positioned” to expand its presence in Asia, which he expects to outgrow global private markets in the coming year.

The comments come as the group reported adjusted Ebitda for the year of €1.23 billion, which fell slightly short of analyst estimates of €1.25 billion.

Report Highlights:

Adjusted net income EU1.02 billion, +56% y/y, estimate EU1.03 billion

Adjusted diluted EPS EU0.859 vs. EU0.634 y/y, estimate EU0.88

Dividend per share SEK3.60 vs. SEK3 y/y, estimate SEK3.38

Assets under management EU130 billion, +15% y/y, estimate EU131.7 billion

Total revenue EU2.08 billion, +39% y/y, estimate EU2.2 billion

Management fees EU1.97 billion, +48% y/y, estimate EU1.97 billion

Adjusted operating expenses EU904 million, +28% y/y, estimate EU952.6 million

Total investments EU19 billion, +58% y/y

