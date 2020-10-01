(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s minority government may be facing its worst crisis yet after talks between labor unions and employers’ groups broke down in the early hours of Thursday.

Without the hoped for labor agreement, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is now under pressure to propose adjustments to existing labor laws. But some lawmakers have already threatened to put forward a motion of no confidence if the prime minister goes ahead with the plan.

Jonas Sjostedt, leader of the Left Party, said on Twitter that Lofven would need to step down if he tries to push through draft proposals to change existing labor law.

The tensions stem from an agreement Lofven struck after the last election. The inconclusive result following the 2018 vote forced him to enter political deals to secure enough support to rule. One such deal is now coming back to haunt him, namely a promise he made to the Center Party and the Liberals to relax labor market laws.

Such a step would be wildly unpopular with labor unions and even among members of Lofven’s own party. Proposals to make it easier for employers to fire workers are particularly contentious.

Still, Sweden’s prime minister has a history of surviving seemingly intractable conflicts. Many had written him off after the 2018 election, but his ability to maneuver his way through tough negotiations ultimately secured him a second term as prime minister.

