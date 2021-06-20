(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Lofven launched a last-ditch effort to resolve a government crisis by announcing that a proposed rent deregulation, which has turned his former allies on the left against him, will be renegotiated.

The Swedish Union of Tenants and landlords’ organizations will hold talks until Sept. 1 to “get a chance to find a solution” on how rents should be set in new-built apartments, Lofven said at a news conference with Center Party leader Annie Loof on Sunday.

The Left Party, which triggered the crisis by withdrawing its support for the government in an effort to stop plans to relax rent rules for new-built apartments, will now have to determine whether Lofven has gone far enough to meet its demands. If not, he is still facing a majority that has vowed to back a vote of no-confidence on Monday that would effectively end his term in government.

It’s the most serious threat yet for the coalition of Social Democrats and Greens that’s ruled for 2 1/2 years with the support of Loof’s Center party and the smaller Liberal Party. The alliance, formed after four months of grueling talks, has been fragile from the start as it relied on the support of a Left Party that is dead-set against some of the reforms that the center-right allies demanded from Lofven.

Lofven, who has a history of surviving seemingly intractable conflicts, is now hoping that the concessions Loof has agreed to will be enough to placate his former Left Party allies.

