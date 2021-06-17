(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s fragile ruling coalition looks increasingly shaky after the Left Party vowed to seek a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to deregulate the country’s rental housing market.

The Left Party, which isn’t part of the government, has said it will try to get the backing of conservative parties to oust Lofven’s minority coalition. The challenge marks the latest chapter in a series of threats to Sweden’s government which was formed after an inconclusive election result in 2018.

The dispute centers on plans by Lofven’s Social Democrats to let landlords charge market rates for new rental apartments. The Left, which has slammed the proposal, will seek the support of the conservative Moderates and Christian Democrats to vote Lofven out of office.

If successful, such a vote would topple the coalition of Social Democrats and Greens that’s ruled for 2 1/2 years with the support of two center-right parties. But from the get-go, the alliance has been an uneasy one.

Nooshi Dadgostar, who leads the Left Party, said her group can’t support a prime minister who’s willing to back rental deregulation. The government’s attempt to avert a crisis by inviting property owners and the Swedish Union of Tenants to talks was dismissed by Dadgostar, who said there is a “vast” gap between talks and actual negotiations.

“The government had the power to influence this development, but they have chosen not to,” Dadgostar said at a press conference. “This is not an easy announcement, but someone has to stand up for Sweden’s tenants.”

It’s not clear that the center-right parties would back the Left’s initiative. The Moderates, which lead the opposition bloc, traditionally favor market rules over regulation, and while they are eager to replace Lofven, they have been reluctant to commit to voting against him with 15 months left before the next general elections.

Ultimately, the latest development shows how frayed Swedish politics have become since the emergence of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats prevented the country’s traditional blocs from forming their own majorities. The Sweden Democrats hold just under one-fifth of the seats in the country’s parliament.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.