(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s manufacturing activity slowed sharply at the end of 2018, falling to the lowest level since early 2016 as production cooled.

The purchasing managers’ index fell to 52.0 in December from 55.4 in November, according to Swedbank/Silf. That’s the lowest level since February 2016.

Key Insights

Reading adds to evidence largest Nordic economy is cooling and comes after the Swedish central bank last month raised interest rates for the first time in seven years.

Swedish PMI is often seen as a leading indicator for a broader slowdown in European manufacturing.

What Economists Say:

December reading shows a “broad slowdown,” said Jorgen Kennemar, an economist at Swedbank AB who’s in charge of analysis of the index. “Monthly readings should however be interpreted carefull and the next few months will show where the economy is heading.”

Markets:

Swedish krona slid 0.3% to 10.20 per euro as of 8:52 a.m.

Know More

For more details, see Sweden Manufacturing PMI Fell to 52.0 in December vs Est. 56.2

