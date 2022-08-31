(Bloomberg) -- Swedish Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar warned that the power shortage in southern Sweden could lead to a strained situation this winter as the region’s energy crisis is only getting worse.

His latest comments come after Vattenfall AB said that a key reactor in the south would be offline until the end of November, more than two months longer than planned. The delay to the Ringhals reactor couldn’t come at a worse time with demand starting to increase again during autumn as it gets gradually colder and many homes still use electricity for heating.

The Ringhals-4 unit was due to start on Sept. 13 after summer maintenance, but additional repairs are delaying its availability, the Swedish state-owned utility said in a filing with the Nord Pool exchange late on Tuesday.

“We see a risk of strains on the power system this winter, and Ringhals-4 going off the grid will have a large impact,” Farmanbar said at a briefing with journalists on Wednesday. “The biggest risk is not outages, but very high prices.”

The planned interruption at Vattenfall’s Forsmark-1 from Sept. 4 to Oct. 8 will make the situation even worse, he said.

Electricity prices in southern Sweden are near a record, driven by the shortage but also the much higher levels on the continent since the markets are connected.

“These outage prolongations are not unusual, but come at a very bad time for Vattenfall and indeed the Nordic electricity system,” Jakob Magnussen, global head of credit research at Danske Bank A/S, said in a note. “The current very high power prices in the southern Swedish price areas, will now, all things equal, not get a supply relief from Ringhals-4 coming back online.”

The bank estimates that the long outage will lead to some 3.5 billion kronor ($330 million) in lost revenue and almost the same in lost profit on an Ebitda basis. The output has probably been hedged already, leaving Vattenfall with some “short positions in a rising power price market, which could add to the loss,” Magnussen said.

Anna Collin, a spokeswoman at the plant, declined to comment on the financial impact, saying that all the focus is on restarting the reactor.

The extended halt is caused by damage to the unit’s pressure holder, which happened during a compulsory test. Vattenfall is investigating, the company said.

“It’s very unfortunate that Ringhals-4 will be offline longer than planned,” Ringhals Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Linde said in a statement. “We will do our utmost to make sure the unit will restart.”

The unit has a capacity of 1,130 megawatts. The power shortage in the region is mainly caused by the decommissioning of older reactors, including two at Ringhals, during the past few years.

Sweden Turns to Burning Oil as Power Prices Soar to Record

That means the fight against climate change has to take a back seat, with German energy giant Uniper SE running an old oil-fired plant on a regular basis just to help keep the lights on.

