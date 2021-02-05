(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced a reshuffle of his Cabinet after two ministers had asked to resign.

Lofven named Per Bolund as the new minister for the environment and the deputy premier, replacing Isabella Lovin who has left all her political posts, including that of a co-leader of the junior coalition partner Green Party. Asa Lindhagen will take over Bolund’s portfolio of the financial markets’ minister, among other changes, Lofven said at a press conference on Friday.

The government reshuffle takes place amid a heated political debate on Sweden’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. After the inconclusive election results in 2018, Lofven faced an unprecedented delay in forming the government, and has since been leading a fragile coalition with the Green Party.

With next elections due in September 2022, voters have been increasingly unhappy over the government’s handling of the pandemic response. The opinion polls are indicating Lofven’s Social Democrats will remain highly dependent on political deals with the opposition to secure sufficient support to rule.

