(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was holding a narrow lead that could secure her another four-year term in office, as exit polls indicated that her Social Democrats and their prospective partners could win a majority of votes.

The ruling party and smaller peers that have said they could support another Andersson-led cabinet garnered 50.6% to 48% for the opposition bloc that includes the anti-immigration party Sweden Democrats, according to an exit poll by broadcaster TV4. Another survey, by public broadcaster SVT, put Andersson’s camp ahead by 0.6 percentage points at 49.8%.

Andersson, 55, has pledged to expand the police force as part of efforts to curb a wave of gang-related gun violence, to compensate consumers and companies hurt by soaring electricity costs and ban profit-taking from Sweden’s private schools. Since taking office late last year, her approval ratings have been consistently high, which helped her party secure its position as Sweden’s largest.

If Andersson wins, she will still face a daunting task of crafting an agenda that her supporters could agree on. Parties that have said they would back her government span the gamut from former communists of the Left Party to the free-market Center Party, which is dead set on keeping the leftists out of the cabinet.

After the 2018 election, it took four months for Andersson’s predecessor, Stefan Lofven, to form a government as Sweden’s traditional political blocs imploded following the emergence of the Sweden Democrats, which fragmented the electoral landscape.

Sweden, at the top of most global welfare rankings, sought to be a safe haven since World War II by taking in waves of immigrants. Parties across the political spectrum have taken a tougher stand on migrants after Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015. While the nationalist party’s emergence tracked the country’s growing difficulties of integrating immigrants, gang-related violence and crime has taken over in past years as the driver of the Sweden Democrats’ support.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.