Swedish Prosecutor Requests More Time for A$AP Rocky Case
(Bloomberg) -- A Swedish prosecutor has requested more time to conclude his preliminary investigation into assault allegations against American rapper A$AP Rocky, who is detained in Sweden.
- In an emailed statement, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said he has requested for an extension of time until July 25 to indict the suspect and that an application for a detention order has been sent to Stockholm District Court.
- "We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week, in order to complete the preliminary investigation," Suneson said.
- In addition to the artist, two more men were detained on suspicion of assault in the same case and the request for extension of time also applies to them, Suneson said.
- The prosecutor also said a counter-notice has been made against one of the injured parties in the case and that a preliminary investigation is ongoing in parallel, with the suspected crimes being abuse, assault and attempted assault.
- NOTE: A$AP Rocky was detained on probable cause for assault in central Stockholm on July 5
- NOTE July 18: Trump Asks State Dept to Seek Rapper’s Release in Sweden: Axios
