(Bloomberg) -- A Swedish prosecutor has requested more time to conclude his preliminary investigation into assault allegations against American rapper A$AP Rocky, who is detained in Sweden.

In an emailed statement, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said he has requested for an extension of time until July 25 to indict the suspect and that an application for a detention order has been sent to Stockholm District Court.

"We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week, in order to complete the preliminary investigation," Suneson said.

In addition to the artist, two more men were detained on suspicion of assault in the same case and the request for extension of time also applies to them, Suneson said.

The prosecutor also said a counter-notice has been made against one of the injured parties in the case and that a preliminary investigation is ongoing in parallel, with the suspected crimes being abuse, assault and attempted assault.

NOTE: A$AP Rocky was detained on probable cause for assault in central Stockholm on July 5

NOTE July 18: Trump Asks State Dept to Seek Rapper’s Release in Sweden: Axios

