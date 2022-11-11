(Bloomberg) -- Sweden charged two men with grievous spying for Russia after concluding an investigation that began in 2017, according to a statement from public prosecutors.

One of the accused worked for Sweden’s Security Service from 2014 to 2015, and for the Swedish Armed Forces prior to that. The alleged gathering of secret information is suspected to have taken place during these terms of employment.

The act is considered a serious offense as it “concerns conditions of great importance,” chief prosecutor Per Lindqvist said in the statement, adding that this information “could cause Sweden harm” in the hands of a foreign power.

The two men have been in custody since September and November, respectively.

