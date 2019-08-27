(Bloomberg) -- Swedish prosecutors won’t appeal the verdict of the Stockholm District Court imposing conditional sentences for assault on American rapper A$AP Rocky and two associates for their roles in a street brawl in Stockholm.

“I have accepted the district court’s evaluation of the evidence,” Public Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement on Tuesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Niklas Magnusson in Stockholm at nmagnusson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, ;Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Rafaela Lindeberg

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.