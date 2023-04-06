(Bloomberg) -- A rebound in Swedish home prices unexpectedly gathered pace last month, casting doubt on most forecasters’ gloomy outlook for one of the world’s worst-hit housing markets.

Prices for apartments and single-family homes in March rose by 2% and 1%, respectively, compared with the average from the prior three months, a period used to smooth out volatility in the data, according to realtor organization Svensk Maklarstatistik on Thursday. The last time both categories rose in the same month occurred a year ago.

The development contrasts with SBAB’s recent data that Sweden’s most severe housing slump in three decades had resumed in March after taking a pause. It’s also at odds with most economists’ views that the residential property market is set to decline by about 20% from its peak, with the gloomiest projections seeing a quarter of home values wiped out.

Swedish Housing Rout Is Only Halfway to Trough, Danske Says

“That prices rose in March is somewhat surprising,” the organization said. “At the same time, there is a pent-up need to move, so both sellers and buyers have perhaps begun to find each other at a new price level.”

Over half of members in the housing brokers’ lobby group believe that prices will remain unchanged during the second quarter, it added.

The improvement puts the peak-to-trough slide in apartment prices at 10%, with detached house prices down 14%, according to Maklarstatistik. Market volumes remain thin, as apartment sales fell 27% in the first quarter from a year earlier, and 19% fewer houses changed owners, the organization said.

